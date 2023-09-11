Which Nationals players have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

The MLB Immaculate Grid for September 11 challenges fans to identify the Washington Nationals players with a .300+ batting average in a single season.

To get a perfect score, fans must guess one of the 171 Nationals players in the league's history who have accomplished this feat.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer is Bryce Harper. In 2012, Harper debuted with the Nationals and won the NL Rookie of the Year award.

The seven-time All-Star consistently delivered impressive performances throughout his years with the Nationals. His remarkable 2015 season, with 42 home runs and an MVP award, was a testament to his hitting prowess.

In 927 games, Harper boasted an OPS of .900 and hit 184 homers.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers on September 11: Other Nationals players with .300+ average in a single season

Vladimir Guerrero

The nine-time All-Star and Hall-of-Famer is another player with this accomplishment. Guerrero debuted with the Nationals in 1996 at the age of 21. Back then, the Nationals were known as the Montreal Expos.

From 1997 to 2003, Guerrero hit a batting average above .300 consistently. He achieved a career-high BA of .345 in 2000. Playing over eight years, the nine-time All-Star maintained an OPS of .978.

Trea Turner

Two-time All-Star Trea Turner debuted with the Nationals in 2015. From the moment he stepped onto the field, his incredible speed and ability to hit for average were evident.

Turner donned the Nationals uniform for seven years, having an OPS of .842. The Silver Slugger winner hit a batting average of .300+ twice during his stint with the team.

Juan Soto

Three-time All-Star Juan Soto joined the Nationals in 2018. At 21, he hit an impressive batting average of .351 with an OPS of 1.185. This remarkable season in 2020 secured him the batting title.

In 565 games for the franchise, Soto has hit 119 homers. He also won the 2019 World Series with the Nationals.

Other answers to today's Immaculate Grid include:

Josh Bell

Anthony Rendon

Jonathan Lucroy

Daniel Murphy

Matt Grace

Mat Latos