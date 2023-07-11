Which New York Yankees have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

The New York Yankees are a square on the Immaculate Grid today, which means gamers will need to know about their players. They cross over with a square for getting 200 or more hits in a season, so Yankees who have done that is a must for completing the grid.
The New York Yankees have a storied history and thus, plenty of candidates for a 200 hit season. That is a difficult metric to earn, though, but here are the Bronx Bombers who've done so.
New York Yankees with 200 hits in a season
Derek Jeter, rightfully so, will be a very popular answer for the New York Yankees 200 hit season sector of the Immaculate Grid. He had eight such seasons. Here is the full list:
- Don Mattingly • 1986 238
- Earle Combs • 1927 231
- Lou Gehrig • 1930 220
- Derek Jeter • 1999 219
- Lou Gehrig • 1927 218
- Derek Jeter • 2012 216
- Joe DiMaggio • 1937 215
- Derek Jeter • 2006 214
- Red Rolfe • 1939 213
- Derek Jeter • 2009 212
- Lou Gehrig • 1931 211
- Don Mattingly • 1985 211
- Lou Gehrig • 1928 210
- Lou Gehrig • 1934 210
- Bobby Richardson • 1962 209
- Alfonso Soriano • 2002 209
- Lou Gehrig • 1932 208
- Don Mattingly • 1984 207
- Joe DiMaggio • 1936 206
- Derek Jeter • 2007 206
- Lou Gehrig • 1936 205
- Babe Ruth • 1923 205
- Steve Sax • 1989 205
- Snuffy Stirnweiss • 1944 205
- Robinson Canó • 2009 204
- Babe Ruth • 1921 204
- Bernie Williams • 2002 204
- Earle Combs • 1925 203
- Derek Jeter • 1998 203
- Earle Combs • 1929 202
- Derek Jeter • 2005 202
- Bernie Williams • 1999 202
- Derek Jeter • 2000 201
- Robinson Canó • 2010 200
- Lou Gehrig • 1937 200
- Phil Rizzuto • 1950 200
- Babe Ruth • 1924 200
With such an iconic franchise filled with excellent hitters, there are options to choose from.
