Which New York Yankees have 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 11

The New York Yankees are a square on the Immaculate Grid today, which means gamers will need to know about their players. They cross over with a square for getting 200 or more hits in a season, so Yankees who have done that is a must for completing the grid.

The New York Yankees have a storied history and thus, plenty of candidates for a 200 hit season. That is a difficult metric to earn, though, but here are the Bronx Bombers who've done so.

New York Yankees with 200 hits in a season

Derek Jeter, rightfully so, will be a very popular answer for the New York Yankees 200 hit season sector of the Immaculate Grid. He had eight such seasons. Here is the full list:

Don Mattingly • 1986 238

Earle Combs • 1927 231

Lou Gehrig • 1930 220

Derek Jeter • 1999 219

Lou Gehrig • 1927 218

Derek Jeter • 2012 216

Joe DiMaggio • 1937 215

Derek Jeter • 2006 214

Red Rolfe • 1939 213

Derek Jeter • 2009 212

Lou Gehrig • 1931 211

Don Mattingly • 1985 211

Lou Gehrig • 1928 210

Lou Gehrig • 1934 210

Bobby Richardson • 1962 209

Alfonso Soriano • 2002 209

Lou Gehrig • 1932 208

Don Mattingly • 1984 207

Joe DiMaggio • 1936 206

Derek Jeter • 2007 206

Lou Gehrig • 1936 205

Babe Ruth • 1923 205

Steve Sax • 1989 205

Snuffy Stirnweiss • 1944 205

Robinson Canó • 2009 204

Babe Ruth • 1921 204

Bernie Williams • 2002 204

Earle Combs • 1925 203

Derek Jeter • 1998 203

Earle Combs • 1929 202

Derek Jeter • 2005 202

Bernie Williams • 1999 202

Derek Jeter • 2000 201

Robinson Canó • 2010 200

Lou Gehrig • 1937 200

Phil Rizzuto • 1950 200

Babe Ruth • 1924 200

With such an iconic franchise filled with excellent hitters, there are options to choose from.

