Which Oakland A's players have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

On July 26, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who played for the Oakland Athletics and have been named All-Stars. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of suitable answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Vida Blue: A talented left-handed pitcher, Blue earned All-Star honors three times with the A's, displaying his electrifying fastball and pinpoint control during dominant stretches on the mound.

Jason Giambi: A feared slugger and former MVP, Giambi was named an All-Star twice with the A's. He had the ability to hit for both power and average during his successful tenure.

Catfish Hunter: A Hall of Fame pitcher and crafty right-hander, Hunter earned All-Star nods twice as an Athletic. He was renowned for his impeccable control and crucial performances in big games.

Sal Bando: A reliable third baseman and team leader, Bando received All-Star honors four times with the A's, providing consistent defense and clutch hitting during the team's successful years.

Dave Stewart: A fierce competitor and ace pitcher, Stewart was named an All-Star twice with the A's, known for his intimidating presence on the mound and numerous postseason triumphs.

Immaculate Grid July 26: Other Oakland Athletic All-Stars

Rickey Henderson: One of baseball's greatest leadoff hitters, Henderson was an All-Star seven times while with the Oakland A's, utilizing his blazing speed and power to wreak havoc on the basepaths and outfield.

Reggie Jackson: A prolific power hitter known as "Mr. October," Jackson earned All-Star honors six times as an Athletic, displaying his clutch hitting and iconic home runs during critical moments.

Dennis Eckersley: A dominant closer and Hall of Famer, Eckersley was named an All-Star six times with the A's, revolutionizing the role of the modern-day closer with his exceptional control and devastating slider.

Jose Canseco: A powerful slugger and former MVP, Canseco received All-Star nods five times while with the Oakland A's, showcasing his incredible power and speed combination as a formidable offensive force.

Mark McGwire: A prodigious home run hitter, McGwire was an All-Star four times with the A's, known for his tape-measure homers and his historic chase of the single-season home run record.

