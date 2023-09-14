Which Padres players have also played for the Rays? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14

The Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres find themselves at a crossroads with today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Unfortunately, these two teams don't have much to do with each other and have very little crossover, likely because the Rays are a younger team. There are only 77 players you can name in this section of the grid.

Slugging first baseman Ji Man Choi fits here. The journeyman has been with more than a few teams, most notably getting quite a lot of playing time for the Rays for a couple of seasons. This year, he was traded to the Padres, making him a perfect answer.

At the time of writing, just 3% of players had used him, so he is a very rare answer.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14: Which Padres players have also played for the Rays?

Here are some other players who played for both the Padres and Rays:

Oswaldo Arcia (2016 with both teams)

Christian Bethancourt (2016-2017 with SDP, 2022-2023 with TBR)

Edwin Jackson (2016 with SDP, 2006-2008 with TBR)

Manuel Margot (2016-2019 with SPD, 2020-2023 with TBR)

Nelson Cruz also works. He spent the 2021 season with the Rays and was with the Padres in 2023 before being DFA'd. He has played for a lot of teams, so he is a frequent answer.

Nelson Cruz played for the Padres and Rays

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. All 77 players are named there, and that is a great way to find the most uncommon name to use. This will help lower your rarity score.