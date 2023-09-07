Which Padres players have played with the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7

The San Diego Padres and New York Mets are about as far apart geographically as any two baseball teams, but they're featured together in today's MLB Immaculate Grid. There are 149 players who have been on both team, and you must name one.

Robinson Cano comes to mind here. After he played with the New York Yankees, he left for the Seattle Mariners. Following that, he bounced around the league- starting with the Mets and eventually landing at the Padres before retirement.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 7: Which Padres players have played with the Mets?

Here are some other options for who was on the Padres and Mets during their MLB career:

Roberto Alomar (1988-1990 with SDP, 2002-2003 with NYM)

Jason Bay (2003 with SPD, 2010-2012 with NYM)

Rickey Henderson (1996-1998 with SDP, 1999-2000 with NYM)

Joey Lucchesi (2018-2020 with SPD, 2021-2023 with NYM)

Jake Marisnick (2021 with SDP, 2020 with NYM)

Pedro Martinez (1993-1994 with SDP, 1996 with NYM)

Jeff Francouer also did this. From 2009 to 2010, the outfielder was with the New York Mets. In 2014, he joined the Padres and became a good answer for the grid today.

Jeff Francouer played for the Mets and Padres

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There, a database of all 149 players who've been with both the Padres and Mets will come up. This can give you the most scarce answer and lower your rarity score by a wide margin.