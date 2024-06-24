Which Philadelphia Phillies players’ stock is up/down after Week 13 of the MLB season?

The Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as one of the top and most complete teams in the MLB this season. Thanks to superstar players such as Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, and Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia owns the best record in the National League with a 51-26 record.

That being said, not every player on the team has contributed at the same level as others, and in those cases, their stocks have fallen among fans and the team. It remains to be seen what the Philadelphia Phillies will do this summer, but they could look to replace some of their struggling players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Phillies players' stocks are up/down?

Phillies players' stocks that have risen

Trending

Spencer Turnbull

Spencer Turnbull's value to Philadelphia just took a massive jump as the veteran pitcher will no longer throw out of the bullpen, instead returning to the rotation. Turnbull was excellent for the club as a member of the rotation at the start of the year and will now get another shot to prove himself as a starter.

Expand Tweet

"Pitching Update: Michael Mercado will pitch out of the bullpen and Spencer Turnbull will take over Taijuan Walker's spot in the rotation" - @PhilsTailgate

Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez has been tremendous lately. One of the team's underrated stars this season, Sanchez has been solid for the Phillies, particularly in his last two starts.

Over his last two games, Sanchez has given up only a single run over 14.0 innings of work, while also racking up nine strikeouts in the process.

Phillies players' stocks that have fallen

Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield has enjoyed a successful career in the MLB. However, at this point and time, he is merely a platoon player for Philadelphia.

Although he could find an expandable role elsewhere, Merrifield has struggled to receive consistent playing time, which could be a sign that his tenure with the club could be coming to an end.

Taijuan Walker

One of the most valuable assets that a player can provide teams is availability. Unfortunately for Taijuan Walker, the veteran has landed on the 15-day IL with right index finger inflammation. It's not only his injury that has hurt his stock with the club as he has also struggled on the mound.

Walker currently owns a 3-3 record with a 5.60 ERA, leaving his spot in the rotation in question when he returns.

Expand Tweet

"Taijuan Walker has allowed 58 runs in his last three HOME starts. It is an MLB record" - @IcyVert