Which Pirates players have had a 30+ SB season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6

Stealing bases isn't as common anymore, but it's your job to find a Pittsburgh Pirates player who nabbed 30 bases in a single season. That may require some digging, since not many players were stealing all that often before the bigger bases, but there are some good historical answers.

Barry Bonds is known for hitting home runs. He hit 73 in a season and has 762 for his famous career. Before he developed into the most fearsome hitter in major league baseball, though, he was also great at stealing bases. He also played for the Pirates before the Giants, and he recorded 52 stolen bases in 1990. At the time of writing, 20% of the players had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6: Which Pirates players have had a 30+ SB season?

Starling Marte is another very recent example. He recorded 47 stolen bases in 2016, before he was a member of the New York Mets. The Pirates slugger was a menace on the basepaths.

Starling Marte stole 30 bases for the Pirates

Here's who else did this feat with the Pirates:

Omar Moreno, 1980

Honus Wagner, 1903

Frank Taveras, 1976

Max Carey, 1916

Naturally, the older eras featured more stolen bases, so a lot of these answers are from a long time ago. Nevertheless, there are plenty of options you can use today.

Be sure to visit the Pirates page on Baseball Reference. Their top 50 single season batting leaders page has every single hitter to ever record 30 or more stolen bases, so you can find that scarce answer you're looking for to drop the rarity score.