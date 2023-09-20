Which Pirates players have also played for the Mariners? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates. These two teams have very little in common being geographically different and in different leagues. It's your job to name one of the 96 players who have played for both of these teams.

Longtime pitcher J.A. Happ sort of made the rounds when he was a pitcher. In fact, he played for both of these teams. In 2015, he spent time with both the Pirates and Mariners. He was used by less than 1% of players at the time of writing.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 20: Which Pirates players have also played for the Mariners?

Below are some other players who were members of the Pirates and Mariners:

Tyler Anderson (2021 with both teams)

Joaquin Benoit (2017 with PIT, 2016 with SEA)

Jarrod Dyson (2020 with PIT, 2017 with SEA)

Andrew Knapp (2022 with both teams)

Kevin Padlo (2022 with PIT, 2021-2022 with SEA)

Daniel Vogelbach (2022 with PIT, 2016-2020 with SEA)

Daniel Vogelbach played for the Pirates and Mariners

Hall of Famer Rich Gossage also did this. In 1977, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He joined the Mariners in 1994. This makes him a perfect answer for today's prompt.

Be sure to check out our other coverage of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Every day, the Immaculate Grid features tough prompts, but this article and others like it can help you find the correct answers. Beyond that, they can help you lower your rarity score.