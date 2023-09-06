Which Pirates players have played with the Rockies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 6

MLB Immaculate Grid is a popular baseball quiz games. With new puzzles being posted everyday, fans of all ages can avail themselves of the online game to test the limits of their baseball knowledge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features three hints on the x-axis and another three hints on the y-axis. Users must take into account these six pointers to populate the nine spaces with names of relevant MLB stars.

On September 6, the Immaculate Grid asked which players have appeared for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies over the course of their careers. Let's take a look at some eligible names.

Players who have played for Pirates and Rockies | MLB Immaculate Grid September 6

Although not a top MLB name, Cole Tucker has gained attention in recent times for being romantically linked to actress and model Vanessa Hudgens. A 2014 first round selection by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tucker hit .211/.259/.314 with 5 home runs and 35 RBIs between 2020 and 2022 for the Pirates. In late 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Rockies. So far this season, Tucker has gone 3-for-8 in three games for the Rockies, and continues to aspire to become a full-time MLB star.

Current Kansas City Royals pitcher Jordan Lyles has played for both teams. In fact, since entering MLB in 13 years ago, the 6-foot-5 right hander has played for new fewer than ten teams. After a dissapointing first three seasons with the Houston Astros, Lyles joined the Rockies in 2014, but was never able to record an ERA below 4, prompting a 2017 trade to the Padres. Lyles made 17 appearances for the 2019 Pirates, posting a 5.36 ERA alongside a record of 5-7. This year, his 15 accredited losses for KC lead the league in the category.

6-foot-3 right hander Chad Kuhl was a 9th round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2015. In his rookie year of 2016, Kuhl posted a 4.20 ERA alongside a 4-5 record. In his four seasons in Pittsburgh, Kuhl failed to record an ERA lower than 4. In 2022, he was traded to the Rockies, posting a 5.72 ERA and a record of 6-11. After another debacle, Kuhl signed with the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2023 season. Currently, the 30-year old is nursing a dismal 8.45 ERA and a record of 0-4.

1995 was a serious year for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Denny Neagle. That season, the the 6-foot-4 southpaw led the league in starts with 31, as well as innings pitching, logging over 209, and batters faced with 876. Although he would win an All-Star distinction for his pitching, as well as a Cy Young consideration in 1996, by the time Neagle joined the Rockies as a 32-year old in 2001, things would not be the same. He retired in 2003, after posting a 5.57 ERA across 72 games for the Colorado Rockies.