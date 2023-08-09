Which Pirates players have won the Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9

The MLB Immaculate Grid of August 9 features Gold Glove winners from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid:

Roberto Clemente (1961-1972): A legendary outfielder, Clemente won 12 Gold Glove awards during his career with the Pirates. He was known for his exceptional arm strength and defensive prowess.

Bill Mazeroski (1958–1962, 1964–1967): Mazeroski, a second baseman, secured eight Gold Glove awards during his time with the Pirates.

Andrew McCutchen (2012, 2013): McCutchen, an outfielder, earned consecutive Gold Glove awards for his strong defensive skills and ability to cover ground in the outfield.

Dave Parker (1977–1979, 1985–1986): Known as "The Cobra," Parker won three Gold Glove awards as a Pirates outfielder. His powerful arm and athleticism made him a force in the outfield.

Doug Drabek (1990): Drabek, a pitcher, claimed a Gold Glove award for his excellent fielding and ability to contribute on both sides of the ball.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 9: Other Gold Glove winners for the Pittsburgh Pirates

Willie Stargell (1971): A first baseman and outfielder, Stargell won a Gold Glove award for his defensive skills in addition to his powerful hitting.

Jason Kendall (1998): Kendall, a catcher, secured a Gold Glove award for his strong defensive play and skillful handling of pitchers.

Barry Bonds (1990, 1991, 1992): Bonds, an outfielder, won three consecutive Gold Glove awards with the Pirates. He combined exceptional fielding with his remarkable hitting abilities.

Jay Bell (1993): Bell, a shortstop, earned a Gold Glove award for his impressive fielding and ability for double plays.

Neil Walker (2012): Walker, a second baseman, received a Gold Glove award for his solid defensive contributions to the Pirates' infield.