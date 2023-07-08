Which Pirates players have won MVP awards in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 08

Now that the MLB Immaculate Grid is trending and the game has become more interesting. The July 8th quiz was on Pittsburgh Pirates' MVP award winner.

The answer to the puzzle is Andrew McCutchen. Andrew is a member of Pittsburgh Pirates and has received the National League MVP award. Andrew Stefan McCutchen, an American professional baseball outfielder, recorded his 2000th career hit on June 11, 2023.

McCutchen has had a successful career. He has spent time with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers. The teams helped him enhance his reputation as a seasoned player with much expertise.

McCutchen's talent showed brightly while he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he received multiple honors. He was named the National League's (NL) Most Valuable Player in 2013, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the game.

Because of his exceptional consistency and accomplishments, he was chosen as an All-Star five times from 2011 to 2015. Additionally, McCutchen's skill with the bat was demonstrated by winning the renowned Silver Slugger Award four times between 2012 and 2015.

Andrew McCutchen's Net Worth

As of 2023, Andrew McCutchen's net worth is $30 million. In 2009, McCutchen made his professional debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Throughout his career, the 36-year-old has signed numerous contracts with numerous teams.

A $14.75 million club option was included in the $51.5 million contract he signed. Moreover, as a player, he wanted to finish his career with the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen has yet to play for many more years in his career and can accumulate a much larger net worth. He might increase his net worth with the assistance of the Pittsburgh Pirates squad in the later part of his career.

With 1,966 hits, McCutchen has a batting average of .277. Additionally, he has 1,011 runs batted in and 291 home homers.

T-Mobile, New Era Caps, Marucci Bats, and Hunt Auctions are a few of the brands he endorses. As mentioned, the contracts and sponsorships contributed to McCutchen's $30 million net worth.

