Which player with 500+ HR in the career also have a .300+ batting average? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 5MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 5

Every Immaculate Grid user knows that reaching the 500 home run club is hard enough, and doing it while maintaining a .300 average is even harder. On August 4, MLB Immaculate Grid asked fans to name some of the exclusive group of players who have done both.

The 3 x 3 quiz game, administered by Baseball Reference, gives fans a daily baseball puzzle. With three hints on each axis, users must populate the squares with players that have relevance to intersecting clues.

While the Immaculate Grid usually uses teams as clues, it sometimes uses career achievements to point users in the right direction. On August 5, the grid asked for names of 500-home run club members who have amassed a career batting average of .300 or higher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 125. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have hit .300 with more than 500 career home runs | MLB Immaculate Grid August 5

Manny Ramirez had one of the longest, and most unorthodox careers ever. A Cleveland Indians first round pick in the 1991 draft, Ramirez did not take long to emerge as one of the league's best. The 1994 Rookie of the Year runner-up, Ramirez went on to win eight straight Silver Sluggers between 1998 and 2006. Despite hiatuses from the MLB that included stints in Japan, Taiwan, and his native DR, Ramirez hit his 500th career home run as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2008, and retired with an average of .312.

"Today in 2008, Manny Ramirez hit career homerun number 500." - Today in Sports

Frank Thomas had one two MVP Awards and three Silver Sluggers before his 27th birthday. Playing for the Chicago White Sox during their 1990s hey-day, Thomas hit his 500th home run as a member of the Blue Jays in 2007. When he retired in 2008, he had a career average of .301. Thomas had seven straight seasons with an average over .300, making him the first and only player in MLB history to do so.

The member of the 500-home run club to retire with the highest batting average is Ted Williams. A career .344 hitter,Williams spent his entire 19-year career as a member of the Red Sox. A two-time MVP winner, Williams' .482 career on-base percentage still holds the MLB record. Williams won the Presidential Medal of Freedom before passing away in 2003 at the age of 83.

"Joe DiMaggio during his hitting streak: .408/.463/.717/1.181. Ted Williams during DiMaggio's hitting streak: .412/.540/.684/1.224" - Thomas Carrieri