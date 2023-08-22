Which players with 40+ HR in a season have also recorded 500+ HR in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

MLB Immaculate Grid, the enthrailing trivia game from Baseball Reference, has baseball enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The issue from August 22 has players guessing from a prestigious list of players whi have 40+ home runs in one season and 500+ home runs in their career. Among the illustrious 27 who have achieved this feat, some baseball legends shine brighter than others. With an accuracy rate of 96% at the time of writing, here are some answers:

MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 22: Which players with 40+ Home Runs in a season have recorded 500+ HR in their career?

Ted Williams, the Splendid Splinter, left an indelible mark with his batting prowess. His .344 career batting average and 521 homers attest to his unparalleled skills. As The Boston Red Sox most historic player, Williams earned two MVP awards, claimed the Triple Crown twice, and clinched 19 All-Star selections.

Babe Ruth, an iconic figure synonymous with power hitting, is perhaps baseball’s most renowned player. With 714 home runs, a .342 batting average, and 182.6 WAR, he set the gold standard for excellence. Ruth’s dominance translated into two MVP awards, seven World Series titles, and even an ERA title as a pitcher.

MLB Immaculate grid answers August 22: The Bambino scored a total of 714 home runs throughout his MLB career.

Alex Rodriguez, the versatile infielder, mesmerized fans with his all-around skills. A three-time MVP, 14-time All-Star, and 2009 World Series champion with the New York Yankees, he swatted 696 homers in his storied career. A-Rod’s 140 OPS+ underlines his offensive prowess.

Miguel Cabrera, the lone active player on this list (albeit anticipated retirement after 2023), flaunts an impressive resume. His 509 homers and .3149 career hits at the time of writing underscore his impact. The Detroit Tigers’ phenom has accumulated two MVP awards, a Triple Corwn, and 12 All-Star nods demonstrate his consistent excellence.

Miguel Cabrera is the only active player on the list, with a total of 509 homers at the time of writing.

Other notable players from this list include:

David Ortiz

Albert Pujols

Willie Mays

Reggie Jackson

Mickey Mantle

The Immaculate Grid tantalizes fans with its blend of history and trivia, honoring these players and many other baseball titans who've left their mark on the diamond.