Which players have played for both Brewers and Padres in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 09

The 97th puzzle of the MLB Immaculate Grid was released on Sunday, July 9. The daily internet game requires players to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side.

The catch is that there is no room for error while entering your answers in the MLB Immaculate Grid boxes. However, as the game is refreshed daily, fans can look to achieve an immaculate game every day.

One answer on the July 9 edition of the game requires fans to guess which player has played for both the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres during their careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, there have been a total of 107 players who have donned the jersey for both teams. Here's a look at some of the most prominent players who have played for both the Brewers and Padres:

Kevin Barker

Kurt Bevacqua

Russell Branyan

Ollie Brown

Josh Hader

Mike Cameron

Victor Caratini

Jeff Cirillo

Brady Clark

Nelson Cruz

Fans have the option to choose any of the above players to fill in their slot for today's MLB Immaculate Grid answer on the third row of the second column.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 9

Former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Josh Hader

Here are all the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for Sunday, July 9th:

Player that played for the Kansas City Royals and Washington Nationals: Chris Young

Player that played for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres: Jim Sundberg

Player that played for the Kansas City Royals and has 30+ stolen bases in a season: Willie Wilson

Player that played for the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals: Tanner Roark

Player that played for the Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres: Nelson Cruz

Player that played for the Texas Rangers and has 30+ stolen bases in a season: Bump Wills

Player that played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals: Gio Gonzalez

Player that played for the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres: Josh Hader

Player that played for the Milwaukee Brewers and has 30+ stolen bases in a season: Jean Segura

Poll : 0 votes