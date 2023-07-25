Which players have played for both Guardians and Blue Jays in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 25

The July 25 issue of the MLB Immaculate Grid is now available. The Cleveland Guardians are shown in the first row of today's grid, while the Toronto Blue Jays are shown in the first column.

Consequently, the names of athletes who have represented both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians will be the correct answer.

Both clubs have had many players use both uniforms, including Ernie Clement. He is currently a utility player for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has also played in MLB games for the Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Indians/Guardians.

The Cleveland Indians picked up Clement in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Clement signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on March 14, 2023. For the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, he appeared in 35 games while batting.328/.409/.512 with five home runs, 25 RBIs, and six stolen bases.

Other MLB players that have played for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians

Pitcher Daniel David Norris currently plays for the Cleveland Guardians. He has also featured for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers in his MLB career.

As part of the September roster expansion, Norris was called up to the Blue Jays on September 1. Norris signed a minor league contract with the Cleveland Guardians organization on March 24, 2023.

California native Alan Ashby was chosen by the Cleveland Indians in the third round of the 1969 Major League Baseball Draft while attending San Pedro High School in Los Angeles.

During the 1977 season, Ashby spent most of his time catching for the Toronto Blue Jays, playing in 124 games while batting .210 with two HRs and 29 RBIs. With 59 base stealers caught, he was second in the American League, and his stealing percentage of 48% was fourth in the league.

Baseball manager and former pitcher Harry Ralston "Bud" Black now oversees the Colorado Rockies. He participated in MLB from 1981 through 1995, primarily with the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals.

The Royals sent Black to the Indians on June 3, 1988. Black started for Cleveland on Opening Day in 1990. The Indians then sent him to the Toronto Blue Jays on September 16, 1990.

In Toronto, he made his last three appearances of the 1990 campaign, including one as a relief player and two as a starter.

