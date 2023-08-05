Which players who won MVP are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 5

On August 5, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features players who have won the MVP and made the Hall of Fame. Presented in a 3x3 format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's the list of players who have won MVP and made the Hall of Fame:

Babe Ruth: The legendary slugger won the MVP award in 1923 while playing for the New York Yankees, setting a home run record. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1936, being one of the inaugural class members.

Ted Williams: The "Splendid Splinter" secured the MVP in 1946 and 1949 as a member of the Boston Red Sox. Renowned for his exceptional hitting, Williams was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1966.

Mickey Mantle: A three-time MVP, Mantle earned the honor in 1956, 1957, and 1962 with the New York Yankees. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974.

Willie Mays: Mays claimed the MVP title twice, in 1954 and 1965, during his tenure with the New York/San Francisco Giants. His illustrious career led to his Hall of Fame induction in 1979.

Hank Aaron: The home run king secured the MVP in 1957, highlighted by his impressive offensive prowess while playing for the Milwaukee Braves. Aaron's legendary status was solidified with his Hall of Fame induction in 1982.

Reggie Jackson: Nicknamed "Mr. October," Jackson won the MVP in 1973 with the Oakland Athletics, showcasing his clutch hitting in the postseason. He entered the Hall of Fame in 1993.

Cal Ripken Jr.: The Iron Man of baseball, Ripken Jr. earned the MVP in 1983, a testament to his outstanding play as a shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ken Griffey Jr.: Known for his graceful play and prodigious home runs, Griffey Jr. secured the MVP in 1997 with the Seattle Mariners. He joined the Hall of Fame in 2016.

Chipper Jones: An Atlanta Braves stalwart, Jones clinched the MVP award in 1999 while playing third base. His consistent excellence earned him a Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

Derek Jeter: The quintessential Yankee captain, Jeter claimed the MVP in 2000 as a shortstop, contributing to his team's success. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2020, his first year of eligibility.