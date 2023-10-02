Which Rangers players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

MLB Immaculate Grid is a great way for baseball fans of all ages to test their knowledge of the game at the pro level. A popular quiz games, new editions of the IG are released daily.

In order to succeed, users follow a simple process. The Immaculate Grid features three clues along each axis. In order to complete the quiz, users must use the clues to populate the nine squares with names of MLB stars.

On October 2, Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the Texas Rangers who also appeared for the Chicago White Sox. Let's take a look at our options.

"Immaculate Grid 183. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have appeared for both the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox | MLB Immaculate Grid October 2

31-year old outfielder Carl Everett joined the Texas Rangers in 2002, and had won his first All-Star nod two years earlier during his time with the Boston Red Sox. In his first season with the Rangers, Everett hit .267/.333/.439 with 16 home runs and 62 RBIs. In 2003, he hit .274/.356/.544 with 28 home runs and 92 RBIs, winning another All-Star appearance. However, mid-waythrough the year, he was traded to the White Sox.

"Carl Everett with a missile to right. White Sox up early on @NBCSChicago" - White Sox Talk

Starter Dane Dunning has been a strong part of the Texas Rangers' rotation this season. The right hander is 12-7 with an ERA of 3.70, the best numbers that the 28-year old has ever put up. Dunning came to the Rangers after he made his debut with the Chicago White Sox during 2020. Many expect the big starter to be a focal point of the future in terms of Rangers' pitching.

1983 NL Rookie of the Year runner-up Julio Franco also spent time with both teams. After finishing his 1988 season as a member of the Cleveland Indians, Franco made the move to Texas. In his first three seasons with the Rangers, Franco hit .318/.393/.446 with 39 home runs and 239 RBIs. During that time, he was awarded three Silver Sluggers, and won the 1991 AL batting title in Texas (.341). In 1994, Franco's only season with the White Sox, he hit .319/.406/.510 with 20 home runs and 98 RBIs, winning the final Silver Slugger of his career.

"With his infield single in the 9th inning, Shin-Soo Choo passes Julio Franco for the longest on-base streak in Rangers franchise history (47 games)" - Rangers Update

2019 was a breakout season for Texas Rangers starter Lance Lynn. That season, the 6-foot-5 right hander pitched to a 3.67 ERA in 208 innings, facing an AL-high 875 batters. After finishing fifth in 2019 AL Cy Young voting, Lynn pitched a league-high 84 innings in the shortened season of 2020, again coming in as a finalist. In 2021, his first season pitching on Chicago's Southside, Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting.