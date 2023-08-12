Which Red Sox pitchers have 300+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid has Boston Red Sox fans in a spot of bother. The daily puzzle game quizzed the fans about players to have represented their club and registered 300+ career wins.

Only a handful of Red Sox players have managed to register 300+ wins in MLB history, with the legendary Roger Clemens being the pick of the bunch. The former Red Sox pitcher is the most guessed name for today's Immaculate Grid puzzle.

One of the greatest pitchers in the history of the sport, Clemens made his Major League debut with the Red Sox in 1984 and dazzled from the mound for 12 years.

Although he racked up several personal accolades during his time in Boston, the 11-time All-Star claimed two World Series rings with the New York Yankees in consecutive years.

He finished his career having won seven Cy Young Awards, the most by any pitcher in MLB history. By the time he retired from the game, he had accumulated 354 wins during a 24-year-long career.

Cy Young is another iconic Red Sox player who registered more than 300 wins in MLB. One of the pioneers of pitching, Young sent the record books tumbling during a distinguished career.

He made his Major League debut with the now-defunct Cleveland Spiders in 1890 and represented them for eight years. Like Clemens, Young's moment of glory came with the Red Sox in 1903 when he helped the franchise win the 1903 World Series.

Young's overall record from the mound is a thing to behold as he finished with 511 career wins, a record that stands to date.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 12: Other Red Sox players with 300+ career wins

Tom Seaver: The former New York Mets player is fondly remembered by the Mets fans for his heroics in the 1969 season when he helped the franchise win the World Series defeating the Baltimore Orioles.

The 12-time All-Star tasted the majority of his success with the Mets. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in his debut season for the Mets and went on to register 311 career wins before a brief stint with the Red Sox in 1986.

Lefty Grove: The six-time All-Star spent the majority of his MLB career with just two teams, the Philadelphia Athletics and the Red Sox. He won two World Series titles with the Athletics before switching to the Red Sox.

He retired from the game as a Red Sox player after managing 300 career wins in 1941.