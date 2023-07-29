Which Red Sox players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 29

Each day, baseball fans, young and old, can look forward to playing the MLB Immaculate Grid. An overnight sensation, it has quickly become a favorite of ball fans everywhere.

The daily challenge is operated by Baseball Reference, and features a 3 x 3 grid with nine possible answers. Typically, three teams exist on the y-axis, while two other teams and a statistic are found on the x-axis.

It is up to Immaculate Grid users to populate the squares with MLB players who played for both intersecting teams, or in the case of the stat, played for one team and satisfied the statistic at some point in their career.

One of the questions on the July 29 edition of Immaculate Grid was to name a player who spent time on the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox. Let's look at some possible answers.

"Immaculate Grid 118. Retweet or Reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Players who have played for Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox | Immaculate Grid July 29

One of the most recent additions to the Chicago White Sox, Andrew Benintendi signed a 5-year deal worth $75 with the Southsiders this past January. A 2015 Red Sox draft pick, the outfielder slashed .282/.359/.447 with 38 home runs and 191 RBIs in five seasons with the Red Sox.

"Happy 29th birthday to Andrew Benintendi!" - Thomas Carrieri

Another modern option for this Grid is pitcher Chris Sale. The 6-foot-6 left hander finished in the top five in Cy Young Award voting for every year between 2013 and 2018 as a member of the White Sox. In December 2016, Sale was involved in a multi-player deal that sent him to Boston. However, recent years have not brought success for Sale, who has made only 22 starts since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020.

While some may not realize it, former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez also played for both teams. A high-profile Red Sox player from 2001 to 2008, Ramirez was instrumental in the team's 2004 World Series, their first in 86 years. Ramirez played 24 games with the White Sox in 2010 after ending his MLB career as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays a year later.

Nostalgic Grid players might remember Harry Hooper. The 1971 Hall of Fame inductee played for the Red Sox from 1909 until 1925. Regarded as one of the best outfielders of his time, Hooper spent the last four years of his career on the White Sox.

"The Red Sox Golden Outfield Duffy Lewis, Tris Speaker, & Harry Hooper, 1910-1915." - Baseball in Pics