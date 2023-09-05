Which Red Sox players are in the Hall of Fame? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5

The Boston Red Sox are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. They have a lengthy history filled with excellent players. Some of them made it all the way to the Hall of Fame. Those players are required for today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Wade Boggs is a good answer that comes to mind. The infielder played for a few teams, but the Red Sox were his main and first MLB team. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2004, which makes him a correct answer. At the time of writing, just 6% of people had used his name here.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 5: Which Red Sox players are in the Hall of Fame?

David Ortiz is the most recent example of a Red Sox player in the Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2020 and the longtime DH and postseason hero was finally immortalized.

David Ortiz is a Red Sox Hall of Famer

Other Hall of Famers include:

Luis Aparicio 1971-73

Lou Boudreau 1951-52

Jesse Burkett 1905

Orlando Cepeda 1973

Jack Chesbro 1909

Jimmy Collins 1901-07

Joe Cronin 1935-45

Andre Dawson 1993-94

Bobby Doerr 1937-44, 1946-51

Dennis Eckersley 1978-84, 1998

Rick Ferrell 1934-37

Carlton Fisk 1969, 1971-80

Jimmie Foxx 1936-42

Lefty Grove 1934-41

The list goes on:

Rickey Henderson 2002

Harry Hooper 1909-20

Waite Hoyt 1919-20

Fergie Jenkins 1976-77

George Kell 1952-54

Heinie Manush 1936

Juan Marichal 1974

Pedro Martinez 1998-2004

Herb Pennock 1915-22

Tony Perez 1980-82

Jim Rice 1974-89

Red Ruffing 1924-30

Babe Ruth 1914-19

Tom Seaver 1986

Al Simmons 1943

Lee Smith 1988-90

John Smoltz 2009

Tris Speaker 1907-15

Ted Williams 1939-42, 1946-60

Carl Yastrzemski 1961-83

Cy Young 1901-08

This is the full list of Red Sox Hall of Famers, not to be confused with those in the Red Sox Hall of Fame.