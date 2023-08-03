Which Red Sox players have recorded .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

On August 3, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle features Boston Red Sox players with a .300+ batting average. Presented in a 3x3 grid format, the Immaculate Grid tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

There are only a handful of players who meet this criteria.

Fred Lynn: Lynn was an impressive all-around player, earning Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in his debut season. He hit above .300 in four seasons with the Red Sox.

Wade Boggs: Known for his incredible bat control, Boggs was a consistent hitter, achieving a .300+ batting average in seven seasons and earning five batting titles during his time in Boston.

Carl Yastrzemski: An iconic figure in Red Sox history, "Yaz" was a seven-time Gold Glove winner and achieved a .300+ batting average in ten seasons, including his Triple Crown-winning year in 1967.

Johnny Pesky: An integral part of the team for many years, Pesky was a dependable hitter who recorded a .300+ batting average in six seasons during the 1940s and '50s.

Manny Ramirez: A feared slugger, Ramirez was known for his powerful hitting. He had a .300+ batting average in seven seasons with Boston and played a crucial role in their 2004 World Series triumph.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 3: Other Red Sox players to record .300+ batting average in a season

MLB Immaculate Grid August 3: Red Sox Baseball

Ted Williams: One of the greatest hitters in baseball history, Ted Williams achieved a .400 batting average in 1941 and was a 19-time All-Star during his illustrious career in Boston.

David Ortiz: Affectionately known as "Big Papi," Ortiz was a key figure in the Red Sox's World Series victories. He recorded a .300+ batting average in five seasons and was a clutch performer in crucial moments.

Nomar Garciaparra: A four-time All-Star, Garciaparra had remarkable offensive ability. He achieved a .300+ batting average in five seasons during his time as the Red Sox shortstop.

Dustin Pedroia: A highly-regarded second baseman, Pedroia displayed remarkable consistency and won the 2008 AL batting title with a .326 average.