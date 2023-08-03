Which Reds players have won Rookie of the Year? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3

The Aug. 3 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid features an intersection for the Cincinnati Reds and the Rookie of the Year award. Fans aiming to complete the puzzle are required to name one player who has won the prestigious accolade for the Reds.

This particular intersection can be challenging, since only eight players in history satisfy the two conditions. Fortunately, this article is here to help you ace today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 3: Which Reds players have won Rookie of the Year?

The first name that comes to mind for the Reds-ROTY intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Jonathan India.

Jonathan India is the most recent Reds player to win ROTY

India joined the Reds after being picked as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft from the University of Florida. In 2018, he earned the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year title, hitting an impressive .365 with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs during his junior year.

Although the Reds had a surplus of third basemen, including Eugenio Suarez and Nick Senzel, India's potential couldn't be ignored. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Pete Rose is another excellent shout. The Reds legend was named NL Rookie of the Year in 1963, embarking on a playing career which has gone down as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.

Chris Sabo is another good example. Signed by the Reds in the second round of the 1983 amateur draft, Sabo excelled as a popular third baseman. He secured the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 1988 and was part of the 1990 World Series-winning Reds team. Sabo's peak season was in 1991, hitting .301 with 26 home runs.

Pat Zachry is a great call, too. Sharing the 1976 NL Rookie of the Year Award with Butch Metzger, Zachry played a significant role in the Reds' World Series-winning campaign that year, finishing with a 14-7 record.

He emerged victorious in key games during the 1976 NLCS and World Series. Traded to the New York Mets in 1977 as part of the Tom Seaver trade, Zachry's career never reached the same heights as his rookie year. Despite becoming a reliable pitcher, injuries hindered his performance. In 1989, he joined the St. Petersburg Pelicans of the Senior Professional Baseball Association.

Other possible answers include Scott Williamson (1999), Johnny Bench (1968), Tommy Heims (1966) and Frank Robinson (1956).