Which Royals players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

It’s MLB Immaculate Grid time again, with today’s edition featuring the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles in one of the intersecting squares. Participants are required to name a player who has suited up for both clubs.
For the Royals-Orioles intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, there are quite a few options to choose from. We are talking about two long-standing franchises and thus, there’s been plenty of crossover. In total, 88 players have proudly donned both uniforms.
MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2: Which Royals players have also played for the Orioles?
1) Miguel Tejada:
Miguel Tejada is a great shout for the Royals-Orioles intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Tejada had a remarkable career with the Oakland Athletics. He stood out by winning the 2002 American League MVP Award.
The six-time All-Star played for the Orioles between 2003 and 2007 and one solitary season for the Royals in 2013. In between, he had a second spell in Baltimore during the 2010 season.
Tejada set a short-lived record in the 2004 All-Star Game home run derby with an impressive 15 home runs in a single round.
2) Pat Kelly:
Pat Kelly came from a family with a strong sports legacy, including his older brother, Leroy Kelly, a Hall of Fame RB for the Cleveland Browns, and brother-in-law, Andre Thornton, an All-Star for the erstwhile Cleveland Indians.
He showcased his base-stealing skills with 250 stolen bases during his career. Kelly spent two years with the Royals before joining the White Sox for a five-year spell. He signed for the Orioles in 1977, going on to represent them for four seasons.
3) Lou Piniella:
Lou Piniella, known for his illustrious 16-season playing career, successfully transitioned to an equally accomplished managerial role from 1986 to 2010. His leadership skills and baseball acumen guided various teams to success, leaving a lasting impact on the game.
Piniella played for the Orioles during the 1964 season. He joined the Royals in 1969 before embarking on a largely successful 10-year spell at the Yankees, winning back-to-back World Series championships in 1977 and 1978.
Other possible answers include:
- Jerry Adair
- Hanser Alberto
- Paul Bako
- José Bautista
- Juan Beníquez
- Wilson Betemit
- Ricky Bones
- Ryan Bukvich
- Wally Bunker
- Alberto Castillo
- Endy Chávez
- Bruce Chen
- Jeff Conine
- Todd Cruz
- Butch Davis
- Tommy Davis
- Moe Drabowsky
- Sal Fasano
- Mike Fiore
- Bobby Floyd
Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.