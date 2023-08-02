Which Royals players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

It’s MLB Immaculate Grid time again, with today’s edition featuring the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles in one of the intersecting squares. Participants are required to name a player who has suited up for both clubs.

For the Royals-Orioles intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid, there are quite a few options to choose from. We are talking about two long-standing franchises and thus, there’s been plenty of crossover. In total, 88 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2: Which Royals players have also played for the Orioles?

1) Miguel Tejada:

Miguel Tejada is a great shout for the Royals-Orioles intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid. Tejada had a remarkable career with the Oakland Athletics. He stood out by winning the 2002 American League MVP Award.

Miguel Tejada earned six All-Star call-ups in his career

The six-time All-Star played for the Orioles between 2003 and 2007 and one solitary season for the Royals in 2013. In between, he had a second spell in Baltimore during the 2010 season.

Tejada set a short-lived record in the 2004 All-Star Game home run derby with an impressive 15 home runs in a single round.

2) Pat Kelly:

Pat Kelly came from a family with a strong sports legacy, including his older brother, Leroy Kelly, a Hall of Fame RB for the Cleveland Browns, and brother-in-law, Andre Thornton, an All-Star for the erstwhile Cleveland Indians.

He showcased his base-stealing skills with 250 stolen bases during his career. Kelly spent two years with the Royals before joining the White Sox for a five-year spell. He signed for the Orioles in 1977, going on to represent them for four seasons.

3) Lou Piniella:

Lou Piniella, known for his illustrious 16-season playing career, successfully transitioned to an equally accomplished managerial role from 1986 to 2010. His leadership skills and baseball acumen guided various teams to success, leaving a lasting impact on the game.

Piniella played for the Orioles during the 1964 season. He joined the Royals in 1969 before embarking on a largely successful 10-year spell at the Yankees, winning back-to-back World Series championships in 1977 and 1978.

Other possible answers include:

Jerry Adair

Hanser Alberto

Paul Bako

José Bautista

Juan Beníquez

Wilson Betemit

Ricky Bones

Ryan Bukvich

Wally Bunker

Alberto Castillo

Endy Chávez

Bruce Chen

Jeff Conine

Todd Cruz

Butch Davis

Tommy Davis

Moe Drabowsky

Sal Fasano

Mike Fiore

Bobby Floyd

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.