Which Royals players have also played with the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 11

A couple of MLB players have had the unique experience of playing for both the Kansas City Royals and the Pittsburgh Pirates during their careers. Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid has fans guessing from a list of 110 athletes who have worn both uniforms. With an accuracy rate of just 48% at the time of writing, let’s delve deeper into some of the most famous players from this list:

MLB Immacualte Grid Answers September 11: Which Royals players have also played with the Pirates?

Jay Bell spent a signigficant part of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played 1106 games and earned three All-Star selections. Bell later moved to the Kansas City Royals where he played 153 games in 1997, batting an impressive .291 with 21 home runs.

Jeff King was mainly known for his time with the Pirates, where he was a key player for eight seasons, amassing 99 home runs. King later joined the Royals and played 307 games between 1997 and 1999, hitting 55 home runs.

Amos Otis is a Royals legend, spending 14 seasons with the team and becoming an All-Star multiple times. In his final MLB season, Otis briefly played for the Pirates in 1984.

Reggie Sanders played 130 games for the Pirates in 2003, showcasing his power with 31 home runs. Later, Sanders had a brief but impactful stint with the Royals, contributing 112 games and 13 home runs.

Notably, the player picked the most by MLB Immaculate Grid players is Carlos Santana.

In addition to these five players, here are four more pitchers who have played for both the Royals and the Pirates:

Roberto Hernandez: Pitched for the Royals in 2001-2002 and for the Pirates in 2006.

Vin Mazzaro: Pitched for the Royals in 2011-2012 and for the Pirates in 2013-2014.

D.J. Carrasco: Pitched for the Royals in 2003-2005 and for the Pirates in 2010

Pitched for the Royals in 2003-2005 and for the Pirates in 2010 Mark Redman: Pitched for the Royals in 2006 and for the Pirates in 2005.