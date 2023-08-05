Which Silver Slugger winners have also won the Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 5

August 5's MLB Immaculate Grid pays tribute to some of the greatest baseball players of all time. The daily puzzle game quizzes fans about Silver Slugger winners to have also won the Gold Glove award.

The MLB has witnessed 140 players lay a claim to both honors during the competition's illustrious history.

The Golden Glove is handed to a player at the end of the season for their superb fielding efforts for their respective sides. The award was incepted in 1957, and its recipients are presented with gloves made from gold lamé-tanned leather. Meanwhile, the Silver Slugger is awarded each year to the best offensive players from the National League and the American League.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Among the players to have won both awards in their career, Iván Rodríguez tops the list with 20 aggregate titles, 13 Golden Glove, and 7 Silver Slugger awards.

Regarded as one of the greatest catchers in MLB history, Rodríguez won the Golden Glove for ten consecutive years from 1992–2001. He also won both accolades in the same season for six consecutive seasons from 1994 to 1999.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 5: Other Silver Slugger winners to have won the Golden Glove

Barry Bonds: It is almost impossible to formulate a list of baseball records with Barry Bonds' name popping on it. The 14-time All-Star won a record 12 Silver Slugger awards and 8 Golden Glove awards during his storied career.

Ken Griffey Jr.: One of the most prolific hitters in MLB history, Ken Griffey Jr. is another baseball icon to feature on this elite list. The former Seattle Mariners outfielder spent 22 years in the Major League, winning 10 Golden Glove awards and 7 Silver Slugger awards.

Ozzie Smith: Nicknamed "the Wizard of Oz" for his incredible defensive abilities, Ozzie Smith sent the record books for a walk during his career. Smith won the Gold Glove award in 13 consecutive seasons from 1980 to 1992. His only Silver Slugger title came in the 1987 season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2002.

Mike Schmidt: Widely considered the greatest third baseman of his time, Mike Schmidt is an unmissable mention on this list. Schmidt represented the Philadelphia Phillies during his 18-year-long career, winning ten Gold Glove awards and six Silver Slugger awards.