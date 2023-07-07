Which St. Louis Cardinals have 40+ HR seasons? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 07

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle has once again ignited the passion of baseball enthusiasts with its latest challenge. Today's puzzle takes an intriguing twist as it delves into the realm of St. Louis Cardinals players who have achieved 40+ home run seasons.

Presented as a 3x3 grid, this puzzle demands participants showcase their deep knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player transfers.

Fans will embark on a quest to identify the intersecting players that meet the criteria. It's a test that requires not only a keen understanding of the St. Louis Cardinals' rich history, but also an ability to recall remarkable individual performances over the years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

From legends of the past to modern-day power hitters, the puzzle compels enthusiasts to engage their memories and expertise.

Here's the list of players from the St. Louis Cardinals who have had 40+ HR seasons:

Mark McGwire: A formidable slugger, McGwire recorded multiple 40+ home run seasons with the Cardinals, including his historic 70 home run campaign in 1998.

Albert Pujols: A legendary player, Pujols had numerous seasons with 40 or more home runs during his tenure with the Cardinals. His powerful swing and consistency at the plate made him one of the game's most feared hitters.

Jim Edmonds: Known for his spectacular defensive plays, Edmonds also showcased his power by achieving multiple 40+ home run seasons as a Cardinal. His combination of offensive and defensive skills made him a fan favorite.

Johnny Mize: Mize, a Hall of Famer, had several outstanding seasons with the Cardinals, including multiple 40+ home run campaigns. His powerful swing and ability to drive the ball helped propel the team's success.

Other players from St. Louis Cardinals who have had 40+ HR seasons

Wild Card Series - Philadelphia Phillies v St. Louis Cardinals - Game Two

Pedro Guerrero: Guerrero had an impressive season with the Cardinals in 1989, reaching the 40+ home run mark. His offensive prowess and ability to drive in runs made him a valuable asset to the team.

Matt Holliday: Holliday had a productive stint with the Cardinals, achieving multiple 40+ home run seasons. His power-hitting ability to come through in clutch situations made him a key contributor to the team's success.

Gary Gaetti: Gaetti, known for his defensive skills at third base, also displayed his power by recording a 40+ home run season with the Cardinals. His contributions on both sides of the field made him a valuable player.

Ryan Ludwick: Ludwick had a breakout season with the Cardinals in 2008, blasting over 40 home runs. His offensive outburst provided a significant boost to the team's lineup.

Ray Lankford: Lankford, a consistent power hitter, had multiple seasons with 40 or more home runs during his time with the Cardinals. His combination of speed and power made him a threat on the basepaths as well.

Poll : 0 votes