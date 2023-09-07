Which team holds the record for most home runs in a three-game series? Exploring the record books after Astros' emphatic series sweep against Rangers

The Houston Astros have etched their name in the MLB record books with a historic three-game series sweep against the Texas Rangers. In a dominating and demoralizing fashion, the Astros secured a 12-3 victory to cap off their remarkable performance at Globe Life Field.

What makes this series sweep truly exceptional is the Astros’ offensive prowess, particularly their home run barrage. Over the course of the three games, the Astros slugged an astounding 16 home runs, an unprecedented feat in MLB history for a three-game series. This record-breaking display of power was complemented by their impressive run production, outscoring the Rangers by a staggering margin of 39-10.

Are the Texas Rangers struggling to get a wild card spot?

The Rangers, who had led the AL West for most of the season until recently, now find themselves three games behind in third place within the division and in a tight wild-card race, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by just half a game. This series sweep has added to their recent struggles, as they’ve lost 12 of their last 15 games.

The Astros’s offensive explosion, combined with strong pitching performances, has reaffirmed their status as contenders in the league. The matchup of future Hall of Fame pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander may have fizzled from a Rangers’ perspective, but it only added to the Astros’ impressive run, with Verlander securing the win and Scherzer struggling.

With this remarkable three-game series, the Houston Astros have left an indelible mark in MLB history, showcasing their hitting prowess and making a statement as they continue their pursuit of postseason glory.