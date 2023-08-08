Which Tigers pitchers have won 20+ games in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 8 features an intersection between Detroit Tigers and ‘20+ win season (Pitching).’ Fans aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one Tigers pitcher who has won 20 games or more in one season.

Only 24 players in history satisfy the two conditions. While the answer may seem tricky at first, there are a few obvious ones. This article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid by guiding you through some of those names.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 8: Which Tigers pitchers have won 20+ games in a season?

Right-hander Jack Morris had a solid season in 1983, winning 20 games and leading the league in innings pitched (294) and strikeouts (232). However, his ERA of 3.34 was only the tenth best in the league. Morris came in third for the Cy Young award that year.

In 1986, Morris had another good year and to this day, remains the last Tigers pitcher to repeat the feat. He finished with a 21-8 record and performed well, boasting a 127 ERA+ and six shutout games.

Bill Gullickson stepped up as the Tigers' top pitcher in 1991, finishing with a 20-9 record. His ERA was a bit high at 3.90, but the Tigers' strong offense, averaging 5.7 runs per game, helped secure his wins.

The Tigers had to wait until 20 years for another 20-game winner, and that was Justin Verlander - the most obvious answer for today's MLB Immaculate Grid. He was exceptional in 2011, winning 25 games and leading the league with a 2.40 ERA and 250 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander has spent the majority of his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Detroit Tigers

Even though he got good backing from his team's offense, Verlander's outstanding 172 ERA+ proved he truly earned his wins. This was the highest ERA+ for any Tigers starting pitcher since Hall of Famer Hal Newhouser achieved it in 1945 and 1946.

Prior to his World Series-winning tenure with the Washington Nationals, Max Scherzer was a formidable, Cy Young winning, All-Star Tiger. In 2013, Scherzer finished the regular season with a 21-3 record, a league-leading 0.97 WHIP, 2.90 ERA, and a career-high 240 strikeouts.

Be sure to check out Baseball Reference. They feature an expansive database which can name you every single pitcher in Tiger history with 20+ wins in a season under their belt.