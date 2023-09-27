Which Tigers players have recorded 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 27

Every day, the MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle on their website. The daily quiz game is an excellent way for fans of all ages to test their baseball knowledge.

The 3x3 Immaculate Grid features three clues along the X-axis and another three along the Y-axis. To succeed, users must populate the intersecting squares with names of relevant MLB names, using the provided clues for help.

On Sept. 27, Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the Detroit Tigers who have recorded 200 or more hits in a season. Let's see who can claim to be a part of this exclusive club of names.

Detroit Tigers players with 200+ hit seasons

Right fielder Magglio Ordonez used to be one of the most dangerous hitters in the league.

The Venezuelan was a member of the Tigers from 2005 to 2011, following eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. In 2007, Ordonez hit .363, winning the AL batting title, recording a league-best 54 doubles and logging 216 hits. An outspoken supporter of former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, Ordonez now serves as mayor of his Juan Antonio Sotillo Municipality.

Meanwhile, Center fielder Ty Cobb was one of the best hitters in Tigers' history. His .366 batting average stands as the highest career number of any registered hitter ever.

In his MVP-winning season of 1911, "The Georgia Peach hit .419/.466/.620 with 248 hits, the most recorded by any Detroit Tigers hitter. In his 24-year career, Cobb registered at least 200 hits in nine of them.

Miguel Cabrera made big news earlier this season when he announced that the 2023 season would be his last.

A 2003 World Series winner with the Florida Marlins, Cabrera is the last player to have won the AL Triple Crown, doing so in 2012. Apart from hitting 44 home runs, 139 RBIs and logging a .330 average that year, Cabrera also recorded 205 hits. He became a member of the 3,000-hit club in 2023.

Infielder George Kell spent seven of his 15 MLB seasons with the Tigers. A 10-time All-Star, Kell's 1950 season saw him connect for 218 hits and 56 doubles, leading the league in both categories.

The winner of the 1949 AL batting title, Kell retired after playing for the 1957 Baltimore Orioles and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.