Which White Sox players have also played for the Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 29

If you're a baseball fan who has not yet heard of the Immaculate Grid, then you're definetly missing out. The baseball quiz game has fast become one of the hottest pieces of news in the MLB sphere.

Each day, Baseball Reference publishes the Immaculate Grid. The puzzle features a 3 x 3 square with nine cubes to be populated.

In order to succeed at the game, users must match up a team on the y-axis and a x-axis. In order to do so, players must list at least one player who has played for both of the intersecting teams. Sometimes, a team is replaced with a statistical criteria.

One of the squares for the July 29 edition of the Grid asked for players who have played for the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox. Although there are a total of 180 players, today we're taking a look at some of the biggest eligible names.

Players who have played for the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox | MLB Immaculate Grid July 29

Right off the bat, many Atlanta Braves fans will remember Andruw Jones. The legendary Curacao-born star joined the Braves in 1996, and became the youngest player to homer in the postseason when he hit two in the opening game of the 1996 World Series against the New York Yankees. A ten-time Gold Glover, Jones spent the 2009 season on the White Sox, where he hit his 400th career home run.

Another player that can be used for today's Immaculate Grid is 2000 Atlanta Braves draft pick Adam LaRoche. In his first three seasons with the Braves, 2004 to 2006, the California native hit .274/.337/.504 with 65 home runs and 213 RBIs. Regarded as one of the more solid outfielders of his time, LaRoche played his last MLB season with the White Sox, hitting .293 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs in 2015.

Former Chicago White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers also played for both teams. In seven seasons with the Sox, and five with the Braves, Flowers hit .237/.319/.319 with 86 home runs and 301 RBIs in his career.

1974 NL batting champ Ralph Garr is another player to have suited up for both teams. A masterful contact hitter, Garr finished with a .301 average after thirteen seasons in the show. "The Road Runner" was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2006. Garr spent eight years on the Braves, four on the Sox, and two as a California Angel.

