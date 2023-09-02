Which Yankees players have also had a 40+ HR season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 2

On Sept. 2, Immaculate Grid took a dive deep into New York Yankees lore. Baseball Reference's online exercise never fails to dissapoint fans who are looking for a challenge.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features nine squares that users are able to populate using the listed clues. While team names are usually provided as hints, sometimes a statistical value is used, as is a mixture of the two.

Today, the Immaculate Grid asked fans to name players on the New York Yankees who have surpassed the 40-home run milestone while decked out in the pinstriples. Without further ado, let's look at some top names.

Which New York Yankees players have hit 40 or more home runs in a season? Immaculate Grid answers

As we all know, Aaron Judge set the single-season home run record, for any team, after he lofted his 62nd home run against the Texas Rangers late last year. For the 6-foot-7 outfielder, it was his second season to hit more than 40 home runs. After the season, Judge was named the team's captain and given a nine-year, $360 million deal, making him the highest-paid position player ever.

As a mere 22-year-old in 1937, Joe DiMaggio shocked the world when he hit 46 home runs and 167 RBIs. Although he narrowly missed out to Charlie Gehringer of the Detroit Tigers in AL MVP voting, "Joltin' Joe" won the distinction in 1939 after posting a league-best .381 batting average.

DiMaggio's 361 career homers still stand at fifth on the all-time leaderboard, and his 56-game hitting streak is a record that will probably never be broken.

Over the course of his 14 seasons playing with the Yankees, Babe Ruth recorded at least 40 home runs in 11 of them. As if this was not unbelievable enough, Ruth actually began his career as a pitcher with the Boston Red Sox. He is also the owner of the all-time best slugging percentage ever.

In 2011, Curtis Granderson was involved in a block-buster three-way trade that saw ace Max Scherzer move from Arizona to Detroit. In 2011, his sophomore season with the New York Yankees, Granderson hit .262/.364/.552 with 41 home runs. Additionally, Granderson's 136 runs scored and 119 RBIs were enough to lead the league in both categories that season.