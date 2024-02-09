White Sox ballpark could undergo stunning transformation as part of $9,000,000,000 redevelopment plans in Chicago's South Loop

The Chicago White Sox have proposed to build a brand new stadium in the South Park Loop. The stadium is set to be part of the $9 billion redevelopment plan focused on that area.

According to the Sun-Time, it will spread across a 62-acre site called “The 78”. The new stadium, along with the rest of the redevelopment project in the area, could yield a huge economic impact for Chicago by creating thousands of jobs and attracting at least five million visitors a year.

If the proposal gets passed, the Guaranteed Rate Field, which has been a part of the White Sox legacy since 1991, would be reconstructed into a soccer field so that the MLS team Chicago Fires can move in.

The White Sox's current home is owned by a government agency named the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority. They are in debt on the Guaranteed Rate Field ballpark and must pay off about $50 million.

The area of White Sox's proposed new stadium is one of Chicago's largest under-developed sites and is located strategically. The site was previously owned by the infamous political power player Tony Rezko, where he ran one of his casinos, but is now planned for River West.

Frank Bilecki reflects on proposal for new White Sox stadium in South Loop

The CEO of the Illinois Sports Facility Authority, Frank Bilecki, recently opened up about the idea of the new stadium for the White Sox in the South Loop.

The Authority is the owner and financer of the White Sox's current home, the Guaranteed Rate Field. They seem to be very intrigued with the proposed plans for the redevelopment of the entire South Loop area.

According to the Sun-Times, recently, there was a high-level briefing on the plans for redevelopment with members of the White Sox. Bilecki was a part of the briefing. After the meeting, the CEO opened up about his excitement about this plan:

"We’re encouraged that the conversation about the White Sox’s future in Chicago has begun, and we look forward to further discussions"

The MLB team has had a relationship with the South side of the city for almost 114 years. So, the team might just look at ways to continue this relationship instead of uprooting it.

