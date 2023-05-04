Carlos Correa had quite an offseason. He made headlines when he announced that he would be opting out of the final two years of his 3-year, $105 million contract that he signed with the Minnesota Twins the year prior.

After flirting with long-term commitments to both the Mets and Giants, Correa ultimately decided to return to the Twin Cities and inked a new deal worth $200 million over the next six seasons.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 BREAKING: Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a 6-year, $200M contract pending a physical BREAKING: Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a 6-year, $200M contract pending a physical https://t.co/FzVVGSlUw2

While Correa is now firmly committed to Minnesota, the Puerto Rican made his name as a member of the Houston Astros, playing for the Lone Star State from 2015 to 2017.

As a member of the Houston Astros, Correa won a Rookie of the Year Award, two All-Star designations and a Gold Glove. He also won the 2017 World Series with the Astros.

As such, his name is forever connected to the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, in which the league found that the Astros were engaging in dishonest tactics. Although Correa himself was never sanctioned, his association with the team has lasted.

The Minnesota Twins rolled into Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago to take on the White Sox on May 3. It was the second meeting of the season between the two AL Central rivals.

With the White Sox ahead 6-4 in the ninth inning, Chicago White Sox closer Keynan Middleton came into close the game out. He caught Carlos Correa swinging to register the strikeout as register his first save of the season for his struggling side.

After the game, Middleton made a not-so-subtle reference to Correa's association with the disgraced 2017 Houston Astros.

James Fegan @JRFegan Keynan Middleton said he was excited to face Carlos Correa to close the game, because he doesn’t like him.



“He’s a cheater”



Middleton faced the Astros plenty in his AL West days Keynan Middleton said he was excited to face Carlos Correa to close the game, because he doesn’t like him.“He’s a cheater”Middleton faced the Astros plenty in his AL West days

Carlos Correa's decision to return to the team was originally met with backlash from the fans, however his .291 batting average, 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 2022 soon convinced the fanbase that he would be good to have around.

Carlos Correa shows how even association with malpractice can have grave effects

While Correa has never been found guilty of any dishonest tactics over the course of his career, his presence on a team that was is enough to taint him in the eyes of many fellow MLB players.

Much like A-Rod, or even San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., Correa will need to work hard to ensure that he is remembered in a more positive light.

