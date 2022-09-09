"White Sox hot streak ends" "Sources: White Sox getting worse as early as next week" - Chicago White Sox fans not excited with manager Tony La Russa's return to team with playoff race heating up

Tony La Russa is expected to rejoin the Chicago White Sox as early as next week. The long-time MLB manager left the team at the end of August with some health issues. Tony La Russa left to get some testing done on his heart.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/09/08/ton… Sources: La Russa hoping to be back managing as early as next week (plus many more Friday MLB notes) Sources: La Russa hoping to be back managing as early as next week (plus many more Friday MLB notes)nypost.com/2022/09/08/ton…

In his place, the Sox were managed by Miguel Cairo. After Cairo took over for Tony La Russa, the White Sox started to win some ballgames. The White Sox have gone 6-3 under Cairo's watch.

The White Sox have started to heat up at the right time. They have only recently taken two out of the three games in their series against the red-hot Seattle Mariners. They have started to shake up a tight American League Central division race. With the team playing so well lately, many fans think La Russa's return will stop the team's momentum.

The Chicago White Sox have worked their way back to within two games of the Cleveland Guardians, who are the leaders of the AL Central. Chicago sits tied for second place with the Minnesota Twins.

The team is getting ready for a four-game series in Oakland against the Athletics starting tonight. With Oakland on pace to lose 100 games this season, the Sox should be able to continue their AL Central climb. Chicago will look to Dylan Cease to continue his dominance on the mound tonight. Cease is coming off of a dominant performance where he was one out away from a no-hitter against the Twins.

With such a tight race in the AL Central, every game is a must-win for the Sox. They cannot afford to look past teams like the Athletics. A four-game sweep could be huge for this team depending on what the Twins and Guardians accomplish over the weekend.

Tony La Russa isn't the only thing that is nearing a return to the Chicago White Sox

With the season down to its last month, the White Sox are getting ready for the return of their All-Star shortstop, Tim Anderson. Anderson has been on the IL since August 11th. The shortstop had to have surgery on his hand and is close to being cleared to swing a bat.

James Fegan @JRFegan Sounds like Tim Anderson is still more than a week away from swinging a bat. Until he’s cleared for all baseball activities, he’s doing conditioning work and Sox aren’t setting any dates for his return. Sounds like Tim Anderson is still more than a week away from swinging a bat. Until he’s cleared for all baseball activities, he’s doing conditioning work and Sox aren’t setting any dates for his return.

With Anderson out, the team signed Elvis Andrus to take over the shortstop role. With such big shoes to fill, Andrus has played extremely well for the Sox. It will be interesting to see what happens to Andrus once Anderson returns to the lineup. Tony La Russa could move him over to second base, or keep him on the bench as a bench bat or a defensive replacement.

