Who is Alex Verdugo's father, Joe? Red Sox slugger's sportsman dad shaped his career as a coach

Alex Verdugo has had an excellent start to the 2023 MLB season. The Boston Red Sox slugger has already racked up five home runs and looks set for many more this campaign.

Amid Alex Verdugo’s habitual clutch heroics for Boston, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis ALEX VERDUGO IS THE WALK OFF KING!!! BOW DOWN!!!! ALEX VERDUGO IS THE WALK OFF KING!!! BOW DOWN!!!! https://t.co/XLDVrZQsS3

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, his father Joe was a baseball coach while his mother Shelly worked as a hairdresser for more than 35 years.

Joe encouraged Alex to take up baseball when he was a kid. He coached several minor league teams as well and passed down his knowledge of the sport to his younger one.

Joe was in the stands for the Futures Game a few years ago when Alex represented Mexico. Although Alex isn't fluent in Spanish, he represented Mexico out of respect for his father's heritage.

Alex's mother, Shelly, is the owner and master stylist at Studio 99 Hair Design. She took care of all the administrative tasks and the nutrition for her son to fulfill his dream of playing in the MLB.

Shelly and Joe were extremely supportive of Alex playing baseball from a young age. Hence, they were delighted when he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Alex has three siblings named Chris, Maria and Joe Verdugo Jr. The family grew up in Tucson, Arizona. Chris and Joe Jr. also played baseball in the Little Leagues.

Meanwhile, Maria attended Sahuaro High School and graduated from Pima Community College.

Alex Verdugo's stats for Boston Red Sox in 2023 season

Boston Reds Sox star Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo has racked up an impressive 38 hits and five home runs in 122 at-bats. Despite the slugger's solid displays for the Boston Red Sox, the team is in fourth place in the AL East table with 16 wins and 14 defeats.

However, Verdugo and the Red Sox will be looking to improve on their record when they host the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their series later on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes