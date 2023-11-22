Who is Angelo Giamatti? Exploring career of former MLB commissioner who could've stopped Athletics' Las Vegas relocation

Paul Giamatti, son of former MLB Commissioner Angelo Giamatti, contemplated his father's reaction to the recent relocation decision of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas. He shared his insights in an interview with G Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle.

In the annals of Major League Baseball's history, Angelo Bartlett Giamatti is a figure whose brief stint as commissioner indelibly shaped the sport. Born on Apr. 4, 1938, Angelo Giamatti had originally excelled as a professor of English Renaissance literature and presided as the president of Yale University. Soon, however, he ascended to the upper echelons of baseball leadership.

As the seventh individual to hold the position of MLB commissioner, Giamatti faced a heavy responsibility inherent in the role. However, his time in office was short-lived, spanning only five months before he succumbed to a heart attack on Sep. 1, 1989. This untimely event rendered Giamatti the shortest-tenured commissioner in MLB history, the sole occupant of the office who did not oversee a complete MLB season.

Angelo's son, Paul Giamatti, an actor, deliberated on what his father's response might have been to the recent relocation of the Athletics to Las Vegas. He stated that his father, a steadfast traditionalist, would likely have been perturbed by such a dramatic shift in the baseball landscape.

“My dad [Angelo] was such a traditionalist that he would always be disturbed by such change like that. It would have made him sad," Paul Giamatti said.

The unanimous approval of the relocation by owners, despite vocal objections from fans, signifies the end of a historic era for the Oakland Athletics. Team owner John Fisher is currently spearheading the effort to establish a new ballpark in Las Vegas. Present MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred also played a key role in securing unanimous approval for the Athletics' move.

Former commissioner Angelo Giamatti's impact on MLB endures despite short tenure

Despite his brief tenure, Angelo Giamatti remains a significant figure in MLB, leaving a lasting impact through his leadership and decisions. His commissionership is predominantly remembered for his pivotal role in resolving the Pete Rose betting scandal.

Rose had been found to be engaging in gambling on baseball games during his time as both a player and manager for the Cincinnati Reds. Worse even, the World Series MVP had been betting on his own team.

In a noteworthy move, Giamatti orchestrated an agreement allowing Rose to voluntarily exit the sport, sparing him from further sanctions. This decision highlighted Giamatti's unwavering commitment to preserving the integrity of the game amid challenging circumstances.

Amid current baseball controversies, Angelo Giamatti's legacy stands as a poignant reminder of a leader dedicated to the sport's principles. Despite his short time at the helm, his influence on the course of Major League Baseball endures.

