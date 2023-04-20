Earlier this week, Anthony Bass took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the United Airlines cabin crew. The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher sparked a debate after claiming that an airline employee made his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae James, clean up the food mess left by his children on the flight.

While most fans were divided on how to react to the news, others were curious to learn more about Bass' wife and kids.

Sydney was born on April 27, 1991. She has a younger brother named John, while her elder sister Jessie James Decker is a well-known country singer.

Sydney is a former television personality and starred in the E! reality series "Eric and Jessie: Game On" with her sister Jessie.

She currently runs a blog called Southern Girl City Lights. By her own admission, Sydney claims that she grew up as an 'army brat' and that her family often moved around a lot.

According to reports, Bass met Sydney in 2015 when the pair exchanged DMs on Twitter. They quickly hit it off and married on August 1, 2016.

Their first daughter, Brooklyn Rae, was born prematurely at 28 weeks on September 4, 2017. They adopted another daughter, Blaire, in October 2020.

On February 1, 2023, Sydney took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy.

Anthony Bass' net worth: How much is the Blue Jays pitcher worth in 2023?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass

According to reports, Anthony Bass is worth $65 million as of 2023. The 35-year-old has made a small fortune thanks to his MLB career.

Prior to joining the Toronto Blue Jays, Bass played for the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and Miami Marlins.

The pitcher has featured in eight games for Toronto this season and recorded seven strikeouts at a 7.36 ERA.

