Who is Anthony Veneziano? Everything you need to know about Royals pitching prospect set to make MLB debut

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals announced that they had selected Anthony Veneziano's contract from Triple-A. They also recalled Jonathan Bowlan from Triple-A and placed Brady Singer and Brad Keller on the 15-day IL. Matt Beaty was designated for assignment.

Keller, who spent a chunk of the season on the IL, is returning with symptoms associated with thoracic outlet syndrome. Singer is dealing with a strain in his lower left lumbar area.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whenever Veneziano enters a game, it will be his MLB debut. The left-handed pitcher has been in the Royals organization since they drafted him in the 10th round of the 2019 draft.

According to MLB, Veneziano is ranked as the team's 18th-best prospect. He has a big frame, standing at 6'5, and has a ceiling that excites many around the league.

Anthony Veneziano has been waiting to get a taste of the big leagues

Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics

Anthony Veneziano played his college baseball for the University of Coastal Carolina. During his three years there, he split his time as a starter and a reliever coming out of the bullpen.

Veneziano relies on a three-pitch mix to get the job done. He possesses a sinking fastball that flashes 96 mph, a slider, and a changeup. Lately, he has turned to his slider more, as the pitch has a sharp break with decent depth.

Expand Tweet

Some concern surrounding his game is that he still has some work to do on his mechanics. He has a problem walking batters. He currently has a 12% walk rate in Triple-A, which cannot follow him to MLB.

The Kansas City Royals are excited about the pitcher Veneziano could become. With his big frame and ability to start or come out of the bullpen, the Royals believe he is somebody who can bring them success in the future.