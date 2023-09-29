As the MLB regular season winds down, the Baltimore Orioles have secured a playoff berth and are looking ahead to potential postseason oponents. With their strong performance in the AL East, the Orioles are in an enviable position.

The Baltimore Orioles have won the AL East Division for the first time since 2014 and are currently waiting to see who they’d play against after the Wild Card Series.

As it stands today, the Orioles would receive a bye week during the Wild Card series round, allowing them to rest and prepare for their next opponent. Their potential playoff opponents are dependent on the outcome of the ongoing playoff races.

In the American League, the Tampa Bay Rays have already secured the first wild card spot. The second and third are still up for grabs, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, and Seattle Mariners in contention. The Rangers are favored to clinch the AL West division, making them a strong contender for the wild card.

What is the Baltimore Orioles’ dream seeding scenario?

In the Orioles’ dream seeding scenario, they would face the winner between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros (given the current playoff picture). The outcome of these matchups will depend on the standings and the results of the Wild Card series.

While the Baltimore Orioles are aiming for home-field advantage throughout the plyoffs, they face tough competition from the Atlanta Braves for the best record in baseball. The Orioles would need a combination of wins and a Braves losing streak to secure the top overall seed.

As the Baltimore Orioles head into the playoffs, their potential matchups and path to the World Series will depend on the finsl standings and the results of the Wild Card series. With their strong performance this season, Orioles fans are hoping for a deep postseason run and a shot at the World Series title.