Who are the best catchers in MLB The Show 23? Most valuable Diamond Dynasty backstops ranked

The catcher position is one of the most salient on the Diamond Dynasty of MLB The Show 23. The backstops help in guiding pitchers decide what to throw and are also responsible for defending the home plate from base runners.

Catchers must be alert at all times and have excellent reflexes as well. Here, we take a look at the best-ranked catchers in MLB The Show 23.

Top 3 best catchers in MLB The Show 23

#1. J.T. Realmuto (OVR - 90)

J.T. Realmuto is the highest-rated catcher in MLB The Show 23

J.T. Realmuto is the highest-rated catcher in the video game. The Philadelphia Phillies star, who joined the team via a trade from the Miami Marlins in 2019, has an overall score of 90.

The three-time All-Star has an excellent arm strength rating (95) and accuracy (97). Realmuto also has impressive reaction time (80), and blocking (80) on the simulation game.

#2. Will Smith (OVR - 88)

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith

Will Smith has an overall rating of 88 in the video game. The Los Angeles Dodgers catcher is one of the sharpest players in the league since making his debut for the team in 2019.

Although Smith doesn't have any exceptionally high ratings in the game, his general attributes are above par, making his profile an interesting one. In fact, his highest-rated feature is his durability (84).

#3. Alejandro Kirk (OVR - 86)

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk is the third-highest-rated catcher in the video game with an overall rating of 86. The Toronto Blue Jays star has excellent vision at the plate (92) and is always scanning for base runners.

Moreover, Kirk is an incredible defender (92) and has exceptional reaction time (91). Surprisingly, the 24-year-old has rather ordinary stats in relation to arm strength (64) and accuracy (61), but it's nothing that he can't improve on in years to come.

