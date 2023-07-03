Who are the biggest MLB All-Star snubs of 2023? 5 deserving players who missed out

The 2023 MLB All-Star team was announced on June 30, with pitchers and reservists coming out on July 2. Those who were fortunate enough to gain selections will be present at the 93rd MLB All-Star game in Seattle, scheduled for July 11.

While there can be no doubt that much of the MLB's brightest stars will take the field, some rather impactful players will be sitting this one out. Let's take a look at some of the biggest snubs at the All-Star game this year.

Top 5 2023 MLB All-Star game snubs

5. Paul Goldschmidt

Typically, winning the NL MVP will all but automatically qualify you for the next season's All-Star Game. However, in the case of 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals, that does not appear to be the case. Despite having hit .286/.375/.492 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs, Goldschmidt will not even make it to the bench in Seattle.

MLB @MLB Paul Bunyan power from Goldschmidt. Paul Bunyan power from Goldschmidt. https://t.co/bqjOY3szwu

"Paul Bunyan power from Goldschmidt." - MLB

4. Brandon Nimmo

While the New York Mets have had no shortage of problems this year, the play of outfielder Brandon Nimmo has not been one of them. In his eighth season with the Mets, the 6'3 outfielder has hit .282 with 12 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 4 triples. His on-base percentage of .372 is indicative of his strong lead-off abilities.

3. Matt Chapman

Despite leading AL voting at third base for much of the MLB All-Star voting rounds, Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays will not be going to Seattle. Chapman's 27 doubles lead the MLB in the category, additionally, Chapman has hit 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 82 games this season, and has been noted for his Gold Glove play at the hot corner.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet What a play by Matt Chapman. 🥵 What a play by Matt Chapman. 🥵 https://t.co/IQZbeHDrjX

"What a play by Matt Chapman." - Sportsnet

2. Masataka Yoshida

Although many were doubtful when the Boston Red Sox signed lesser-known Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal this offseason. However, Yoshida has integrated exceptionally well into the MLB. The 29-year old is hitting .305/.377/.477, and exemplifies tremendous baseball IQ both in the outfield and on the bases. Look for Yoshida on a future MLB All-Star team.

1 Wander Franco

While Tampa Bay Rays' players will comprise two of the AL's nine starters, shortstop Wander Franco will not even be on the bench. The 22-year old fell short of his first MLB All-Star appearance, despite hitting .283/.343/.459 with 9 home runs and 42 RBIs. Hopefully teammates Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena will be able to fly the Rays' flag on Franco's behalf.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Wander Franco back in the lineup and MASHING Wander Franco back in the lineup and MASHING https://t.co/03PHpVsUuN

"Wander Franco back in the lineup and MASHING" - Barstool Baseball

