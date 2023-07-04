Who are Blake Sabol's parents, Rob and Carmalita? A glimpse into the family life of Giants catcher

Rob Sabol and Carmalita Brown raised San Francisco Giants catcher and outfielder Blake Sabol in Aliso Viejo, California, a city one hour south of Los Angeles. Blake spent his childhood playing baseball with his two brothers in Aliso Viejo.

Thanks for the food mom!🤙🏽 #Aiga #faafetaitelelava - blakesabol

Carmalita attended Samoa College for her higher education. Sabol's mother is from Western Samoa, a former German colony that attained independence from New Zealand in 1962. Blake's maternal line is from the Fonoti-Brown family, which has a long and distinguished history that includes being part of the royalty. They were one of the most land-holding families in the country.

Carmalita Carmen Fusipala Brown-Sabol - facebook

Rob Sabol is the vice president of engineering at JWC Environmental. He started working for the firm in October 1990 as a mechanical engineer and was given the title of Senior Engineering Manager in 2001.

He worked at JWC as the Director of Research & Development for the following 17 years. Rob has created cutting-edge and customer-focused products for the top producer of wastewater equipment during the course of his 28-year career. He was a member of the design team that created designs for the Omni-Injestor project, which was funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Blake Sabol's baseball career

The Pittsburgh Pirates chose Sabol in the seventh round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft. He made his major league debut with the Low-A West Virginia Black Bears after signing a contract with the Pirates for a signing bonus of $247,500.

Sabol was chosen by the Cincinnati Reds on December 7, 2022, as the fourth overall choice in the Major League round of the 2022 Rule 5 draft.

Blake Sabol’s first career hit - NBCSGiants

On March 26, 2023, it was revealed that Sabol had made San Francisco's Opening Day roster after hitting .348 with a 1.105 OPS in spring training.

