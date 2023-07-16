Who is Blake Snell's girlfriend, Haeley Mar? A glimpse into the personal life of the Padres ace

Baseball sensation Blake Snell has been dating influencer Haeley Mar for over two years now. His social media regularly features them together, illustrating their deep connection.

Haeley was born in Renton, Washington. Before becoming a marketing manager and freelance digital influencer, she worked as an inside sales representative for the Chicago Bulls.

She worked as a marketing and event planner for the Russell Wilson Passing Academy from 2016 to 2019 while modeling for TCM Models and Talent as well. She worked there the same time as Cassius Marsh's girlfriend, singer and model Devyn Adair.

In 2016, Haeley spent three months working as a marketing and PR associate for Talk it Up TV and as an intern for football gameday recruiting at the University of Washington.

Blake Snell's career stats

American pitcher Blake Snell plays for the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball (MLB). The Tampa Bay Rays picked Snell in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his debut with the Rays in 2016 and won the American League (AL) Cy Young Award the following year when he was an All-Star and had the highest wins and earned run average (ERA) in the league.

Blake Snell has eight seasons of MLB experience with the Rays and Padres. He has 1,121 strikeouts, a 3.35 ERA, 63 wins and 53 losses.

Snell has entered the zone and thrown with utter authority since giving up a season-worst six runs on May 19. In his last nine outings (53 innings), the 30-year-old has only given up four runs for a 0.68 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Snell has also struck out at least 10 hitters in his last five starts.

In two starts versus Philadelphia in 2022, the Southpaw undoubtedly struggled, giving up seven runs over 9 1/3 innings. However, while Snell is so focused, fantasy managers should use him in all formats.

