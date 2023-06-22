Who is Bo Naylor? Guardians star's younger brother gets his first MLB hit

Bo Naylor had his first career hit in his 20th at-bat in the major leagues on Wednesday night, a single to left-center field that was crucial to the Guardians' comeback victory over the Oakland A's.

Few rookies get to hit their first major league home run, look up at the scoreboard, and see their sibling grinning broadly. Few rookies share a team with their elder sibling, who starts at first base.

The Progressive Field scoreboard displayed Josh Naylor's beaming face as he supported his younger brother from the dugout after Bo reached first base. Josh Naylor, Bo's older brother, is a professional baseball player for Cleveland.

Bo Naylor is a Major League Baseball (MLB) catcher for the Cleveland Guardians. He is Canadian. In 2022, he made his MLB debut. Bo played baseball for the Canadian junior national team while attending St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School in Mississauga, Ontario. He participated in 2017's Under Armour All-America Game and Under-18 Baseball World Cup, both of which were hosted in Ontario. He agreed to go to Texas A&M University and play baseball there.

Bo Naylor's professional career so far

Bo Naylor was chosen by the Cleveland Indians with the 29th overall choice in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. Instead of enrolling at Texas A&M, he chose to sign with Cleveland and get a $2,578,138 signing bonus. He spent the entire season hitting for the Indians of the Arizona League. Thirty-three games were played for 274 with two home runs and 17 runs batted in (RBIs).

Bo Naylor played for the Lake County Captains in 2019. On October 1, 2022. The Guardians chose Bo's contract, bringing him onto their squad of players. The next day, he replaced a defensive starter against the Kansas City Royals to make his major league debut. The next morning, he made his debut.

Bo participated in the 2023 World Baseball Classic as a member of the Canadian national baseball team prior to the 2023 season. To begin the 2023 season, the Guardians sent Bo to Columbus as an option.

