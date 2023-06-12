Who is Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne Dantzscher? Giants star's personal life explored

American shortstop Brandon Crawford plays for the San Francisco Giants. Crawford was the sixth player in MLB history to hit a grand slam in his first game, and the first shortstop to do it in a postseason match.

On November 26, 2011, Brandon married the love of his life, Jalynne Dantzscher in Kona, Hawaii.

"11 Years, 4,015 days, 96,360 hours, 5,781,600 minutes, & 346,896,000 seconds being married to you! (Close enough) Time sure flies when you’re having fun! Thank you for being my best friend and lover @therealbcraw35 Happy 11th anniversary! ✨Love you! 😘 #bestfriend #hubbyandwifey #anniversary" - jalynnecrawford

Jalynne Dantzscher and her twin Janelle were born on December 26, 1987. She is one of Joyce and John Dantzscher's seven children. Jalynne is around two minutes older than her twin.

In 2000, she took home the bronze medal in gymnastics for Team USA in Sydney. She was also one of the numerous gymnasts who testified before Congress on Larry Nasser's sexual misbehavior as Team USA Gymnastics' former doctor.

Happy#nationaltwinsdayto one of my besties!!!!!! ❤️Love you lots @janelleleopoldo👯‍♀️Love that we have shared so many incredible memories together like: Getting our [email protected]@uclagymnastics getting our MA in education [email protected], having our sons on the same day! 👶🏼👶🏼💙💙Now we get to live 3 miles apart and raise our kids together like we have always dreamed of! 🙏🏻. I also can’t wait to love on my niece nephew twins being born in Nov!!! [email protected]@johnnydantzscherPS it said it was August 7-9th so not sure which day it truly is! 🤣🤣🤣 "- jalynnecrawford

On November 26, 2011, college sweethearts Brandon and Jalynne wed in Hawaii. and they welcomed their eldest child, Braylyn in December 2012.

In March 2014, they had their second child, Jaydyn. Braxton, their third child, was born in January 2016 and Bryson, their youngest, was born in June 2018.

Our time with you @therealbcraw35 is always the best time spent! Although the games were tough, the memories made are priceless! We love cheering for our number 1 fav player in our super stellar @tinyturnip gear! 🫶❤️#space #unicorns #weheartdaddy - jalynnecrawford

Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants and his wife Jalynne are expecting a fifth child, as Jalynne has revealed on social media.

We are excited to announce it’s a ……. FINAL SCORE 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼💓💓💙💙 - jalynnecrawford

Brandon Crawford's career with the San Francisco Giants

Brandon Crawford was called up to the MLB on May 26, 2011. In his third at-bat of the contest, he recorded his first hit, a grand slam against Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shaun Marcum.

Crawford was selected as the team's opening-day shortstop in 2012 and was the Giants starting shortstop in 2013.

The Giants and Crawford reached a one-year, $3.175 million contract on January 27, 2015, avoiding arbitration. Following that, they agreed to a $75 million, six-year deal.

Crawford became the longest-tenured Giants player in 2023 after teammate infielder Brandon Belt left in the offseason.

Brandon Crawford has been selected for three All-Star games, received four Gold Glove Awards, won the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Award twice, and was awarded the Silver Slugger Award for shortstop in 2015.

