With their backs against the wall in a key Wild Card race opponent, the Seattle Mariners turned to Cade Marlowe late in the affair. The rookie left fielder did not dissapoint.

On account of a masterful performance from Angels ace Shohei Ohtani, the Mariners found themselves down by a score of 3-1 in the eighth inning. In addition to pitching four shutout innings, the Japanese two-way superstar became the first player to ever hit a home run and steal a base in a game he started in since 1964.

In the eighth inning, Marlowe ripped a grand slam off of Angels pitcher Carlos Estevez. It was enough to put the Mariners up by a score of 5-3, a margin that they held on to win.

"Cade Marlowe was a 20th round pick in 2019 who received a $5,000 signing bonus as a senior out of Division-II West Georgia, where he hit just 12 HR in 184 games. now he's hitting go-ahead 9th inning grand slams off 100 MPH heaters in the big leagues" - Cespedes Family BBQ

Cade Marlowe, 26, attended the University of West Georgia in his home state after hitting .515 in his senior year of high school. In the summer between his junior and senior years at college, 2018, Marlowe played for the Savannah Bananas of the Coastal Plain League.

Although the Bananas have since become an exhibition team, treating fans to "Banana Ball" antics and hosting singalongs by former San Francisco Giants pitcher Barry Zito, the Bananas played real baseball back in 2018.

Marlowe signed with the Seattle Mariners after being selected by the team in the 20th round of the 2019 draft. He made his debut on July 20, 2023, 26 days after his 26th birthday. Prior to the grand slam last night, Marlowe was hitting .308/.419/.577 with a home run and a pair of RBIs in 11 games.

"Savannah Bananas legend Cade Marlowe just took you deep" - Serenity

The Mariners are in Anaheim for a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. With the victory, spurred by Marlowe's heroics, the Mariners have improved their lead to 2.5 games over their divisional foe in the AL Wild Card race.

Cade Marlowe is another exciting young Mariner

In addition to featuring exciting young talent like Marlowe, the Mariners also boast MLB's youngest rotation. Their team's starter, Bryan Woo, allowed two runs over six in this game. If Marlowe and co keep firing, then playoff ball will return to Seattle.