Who is Colton Cowser? All you need to know about Orioles called-up prospect

Colton Cowser, an outfielder selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, is making his way to New York to join the team. According to reports, the Orioles have added another promising prospect to their major league roster. Prior to his debut in the big leagues, Cowser had climbed as high as #14 on MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list.

Source: Colton Cowser is traveling to NY to join #orioles

Colton Cowser lifted from @NorfolkTides game in 8th inning in a tie game with chance to drive in go-ahead run.

Colton Cowser lifted from @NorfolkTides game in 8th inning in a tie game with chance to drive in go-ahead run.

In the blink of an eye, onto the next chapter! - coltoncowser

After hitting in the 2019 USA vs. Cuba Friendship Series, he was voted Most Valuable Player. He was selected for the All-Defensive Team and the Southland Conference Player of the Year awards.

Colton Cowser's baseball career

The Baltimore Orioles picked Cowser with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft. Cowser agreed to a $4.9 million bonus when he joined the Orioles.

With the fifth overall pick, the @Orioles select @BearkatsBSB outfielder Colton Cowser, No. 10 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.

He made his professional debut with the Florida Complex League Orioles, the Rookie Division team, in 2021. At the start of the 2022 season, he was assigned to the High-A South Atlantic League's Aberdeen IronBirds. Later in June, he was promoted to the Double-A Eastern League's Bowie Baysox. Towards the end of August, he further advanced to the Triple-A International League's Norfolk Tides.

As the 2023 season began, Cowser returned to Norfolk, continuing his journey towards reaching the pinnacle of his baseball career.

