Who is Daniel Murphy's wife, Victoria Ahern? A glimpse into personal life of MLB veteran

Daniel Murphy, a 38-year-old utility player, has made a surprising comeback attempt in Major League Baseball. Despite declaring his retirement in January 2021, Murphy has now signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, signaling his desire to return to the Major League Baseball.

Could he make his big league return after three years away?

Daniel Murphy is married to Victoria Ahern, also known as Tori Ahern Murphy. Both Daniel and Tori hail from Florida and have had notable success in the world of baseball.

Tori Ahern played as a pitcher for the University of North Florida from 2005 to 2008. She received honors such as Freshman of the Year and Pitcher of the Year from the Peach Belt Conference. Tori also assisted her father in coaching a softball team at a Jupiter, Florida high school while she was pregnant with their son, Noah.

Daniel Murphy faced criticism in 2014 when he decided to skip Opening Day in order to be present for the birth of his son, Noah, who was born on March 31, 2014.

Daniel Murphy's early life

Daniel Murphy was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Tom and Sharon Murphy. He has a younger brother named Jonathan and a sister named Tricia.

Jonathan was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fifth round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft while playing outfield for Jacksonville University. However, he was released from the Twins organization in August 2014 while playing for the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Murphy started playing baseball when he was five years old and attended Englewood High School in Jacksonville. He received a scholarship to play college baseball for the Jacksonville University Dolphins under head coach Terry Alexander. Although he was known as a good hitter in college, his fielding skills were considered average.

