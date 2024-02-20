Who is David Peralta's wife, Jordan Laria? A glimpse into the married life of ex-Dodger with former softball player

David Peralta is preparing for the 2024 MLB season after reportedly agreeing terms with the Chicago Cubs, and his biggest supporter is his wife, Jordan Laria. The couple have been married since February 2015 and have three children, daughters Sofia and Isabelle and a son, Diego.

Diego was born on December 28 last year and Peralta took to Instagram to welcome him to the world:

"Finally, our Precious Boy is here the King of the House 😍😍😍. Diego David Peralta ( Mini Train 🚂 ) born 12/26/23. Now the house is Full 🤣🤣🤣. Thank you God for another Blessing. May God bless my entire family Los Amos 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 😘 😘 ❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

Jordan Laria is a former softball player and met Peralta when he was just beginning with the St. Louis Cardinals, back in 2004. Jordan is from Akron, Ohio, and went to school at Firestone Community Learning Center. She graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in 2009.

While injuries led to his being released by the Cardinals, Jordan was there through his journey, which saw him play for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Peralta took to IG to wish his wife a happy birthday on February 10.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, friend and everything I Love you ❤️❤️😍😍😍😘😘."

Active on social media, David Peralta recently shared some snaps of his family on IG:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️My Beautiful Family 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷 Mi Hermosa Familia 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷"

David Peralta agrees to a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs

With Cody Bellinger's free agency ongoing, the Chicago Cubs decided to pursue other options. They have reportedly agreed terms with David Peralta on a minor league deal. The details are yet to be revealed.

While Peralta was with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, he hit a .259 average with 102 hits and seven home runs. The 36-year-old feels he has more in the tank and it will be interesting to see how the Cubs utilize him. Given that Chicago is still very much in on Cody Bellinger, that remains to be seen.

