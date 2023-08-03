Who is Davis Schneider? Blue Jays top prospect reportedly set to make MLB debut vs Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly calling up Davis Schneider ahead of Friday's matchup with the Boston Red Sox. Schneider is a 24-year-old utility man with experience playing second base and left field.
Schneider was drafted with the 849th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. Despite not being a top name, he has been on fire this season in the minors. In Triple-A, he hit .275/.372/.462 with 21 home runs and nine stolen bases.
Davis Schneider's 21 home runs leads the organization. Toronto is hoping that he can be a sparkplug for this team offensively. The Blue Jays have looked lost at the plate at times this season.
Schneider's power and versatility in the field could be a huge advantage. Toronto has been looking for help at second base and the outfield. He also bats right-handed, which would help balance the Blue Jays lineup.
Davis Schneider can help the Toronto Blue Jays as they fight in the American League East
The Toronto Blue Jays will be without All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette for some time. The slugger landed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with right patellar tendinitis after suffering a non-contact injury Monday.
Fortunately, the injury happened before the trade deadline, and the Blue Jays were able to trade for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong. While he does not have the bat that Bichette does, he will be a decent replacement.
Calling up Davis Schneider gives this team even more flexibility with the lineup. Toronto could deploy him in left field while Whit Merrifield covers second. The Blue Jays could also play him at second and swap between Daulton Varsho and Merrifield in the outfield.
Fans should look forward to his debut. Schneider has been one of the most impressive minor league players over the past few months.